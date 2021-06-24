S. Korea's consumer prices expected to stay around 2 percent in H2: BOK
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices are expected to stay around 2 percent in the second half of this year, but inflationary pressures are likely to slightly ease as oil prices could stabilize, a central bank report said Thursday.
However, the country's core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, is projected to exceed 1 percent as the nation's economy shows signs of a robust recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said.
The BOK said South Korea's consumer inflation will likely expand further down the road in step with an improving domestic economy.
Also Thursday, the BOK warned that international commodity prices and the spread of COVID-19 have emerged as risks to inflation.
The BOK has said it will make efforts to achieve its inflation target of 2 percent for this year, while hinting at an exit from a record low interest rate amid signs of a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, the BOK sharply raised its 2021 growth outlook to 4 percent while holding its benchmark policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent, as exports showed a strong rebound.
In February, the BOK forecast that South Korea's economy would grow 3 percent this year.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said the pace of the economic recovery is faster than expected but more patience is necessary for the monetary policy.
The BOK has also raised its forecast on inflation to 1.8 percent this year, compared with its earlier forecast of 1.3 percent.
In May, South Korea's consumer prices grew at the fastest pace in more than nine years on higher prices of farm and oil products, underscoring that inflationary pressure is building up.
The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent on-year in May, faster than a 2.3 percent on-year gain the previous month.
It marked the fastest on-year increase since April 2012, when the price index also rose 2.6 percent.
