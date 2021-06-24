Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

June 24, 2021

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/19 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 25/19 Heavy Rain 60

Suwon 28/19 Heavy Rain 60

Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 60

Daejeon 27/19 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 28/18 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 25/16 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 27/19 Sunny 60

Gwangju 27/19 Sunny 60

Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 27/18 Sunny 60

Busan 25/18 Cloudy 20

