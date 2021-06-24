S. Korea, Canada agree on cooperation for discovery of troops missing from Korean War
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Canada agreed Thursday to expedite efforts to discover and identify Canadian troops who went missing during the 1950-53 Korean War, the defense ministry said.
Under a memorandum of understanding, South Korea said it will establish a system to better manage the discovery of the remains and storage of their DNA information, while Canada said it will cooperate to provide DNA information of the bereaved families required for the identification, according to the ministry.
Canada sent a total of 26,791 service members to South Korea for the three-year conflict. Of them, 16 remain missing.
Many of the missing soldiers are believed to have been buried inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea, where excavation work is currently under way, the ministry said.
"We will have visible achievements as we expand our excavation work inside the DMZ down the road," the ministry said in a release, vowing utmost efforts to return the fallen heroes back to their home as soon as possible.
During the war, 16 countries sent troops, and six nations extended medical support to South Korea. Of around 2 million international service members, 600 remain missing, according to government data.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
Boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard charts with new EP 'Your Choice'
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(News Focus) S. Korean performing arts scene enjoys 'revenge spending' as post-pandemic looms
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
'Peace statue' exhibition to continue in Japan despite opposition
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(LEAD) New cases at 2-week high amid variant woes
-
Home prices in Seoul double under Moon government: civic group
-
N. Korea, China move in lockstep to 'stably control' Korean Peninsula situation: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rules out possibility of contact with U.S.