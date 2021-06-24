Blue Jays' Ryu, Cardinals' Kim set to take mound on weekend

Ryu, 6-4 with a 3.25 ERA in 14 starts, will try to beat the Orioles for the second straight start on five days' rest. He kept them to a run on three hits in seven innings the last time out, the only damage coming from a solo home run by Trey Mancini in the first inning. Ryu didn't allow a hit over his final five innings, as he ended a personal winless skid at three starts.

