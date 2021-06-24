Construction contracts climb 15.3 pct in Q1
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The value of construction contracts in South Korea jumped more than 15 percent in the first quarter of the year thanks mainly to increased private projects, government data showed Thursday.
Civilian and public works contracts were valued at 66 trillion won (US$58 billion) in the January-March period, up 15.3 percent from a year ago, according to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
Private deals soared 20.2 percent on-year to 46.3 trillion won, and public-sector contracts gained 5.2 percent to 19.7 trillion won.
Building contracts swelled 18.7 percent from a year ago during the three-month period, and civil-engineering deals rose 7.8 percent.
The value of contracts won by the top 50 industry players expanded nearly 38 percent on-year to 25.6 trillion won in the last quarter.
Construction contracts in the capital Seoul and its adjacent Gyeonggi Province surged 19.4 percent on-year, and those in the remainder of the country increased 10.1 percent, according to the data.
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
Boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard charts with new EP 'Your Choice'
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(News Focus) S. Korean performing arts scene enjoys 'revenge spending' as post-pandemic looms
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
'Peace statue' exhibition to continue in Japan despite opposition
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rules out possibility of contact with U.S.
-
N. Korea, China move in lockstep to 'stably control' Korean Peninsula situation: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
Home prices in Seoul double under Moon government: civic group
-
(LEAD) USFK members who hold no-mask parties on Haeundae Beach during Independence Day to be fined