Hyundai Rotem signs US$110 mln deal for railway signal system in Egypt

All News 11:35 June 24, 2021

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean consortium led by railway system maker Hyundai Rotem Co. has struck a 124.8 billion-won (US$110.3 million) deal to upgrade a railway signal system in Egypt, the Korean company said Thursday.

Hyundai Rotem said in a regulatory filing that it has signed the contract with the state-run Egyptian National Railways to supply the signalling system for the Nag Hammadi-Luxor line, located along the upper Nile River, in the next three years.

The signal system includes automatic train protection and an electronic interlocking system along the 118-km railway line.

In Egypt, Hyundai Rotem is also involved in modernization projects of metro lines in the capital city of Cairo.

This photo provided by Suouth Korean railway and plant equipment maker Hyundai Rotem on April 28, 2021, shows its railway signalling system to be supplied to Egypt under a 125 billion (US$110 million) contract signed with Egyptian National Railways. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

