Hyundai Rotem signs US$110 mln deal for railway signal system in Egypt
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean consortium led by railway system maker Hyundai Rotem Co. has struck a 124.8 billion-won (US$110.3 million) deal to upgrade a railway signal system in Egypt, the Korean company said Thursday.
Hyundai Rotem said in a regulatory filing that it has signed the contract with the state-run Egyptian National Railways to supply the signalling system for the Nag Hammadi-Luxor line, located along the upper Nile River, in the next three years.
The signal system includes automatic train protection and an electronic interlocking system along the 118-km railway line.
In Egypt, Hyundai Rotem is also involved in modernization projects of metro lines in the capital city of Cairo.
