Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to declare presidential bid Tuesday

All News 11:33 June 24, 2021

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl will declare his presidential bid next week, officially launching a political career three months after he stepped down from public office, according to his spokesperson Thursday.

Yoon will appear in front of the public in an event at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at a memorial hall in southern Seoul, according to the spokesperson. He is set to announce his widely anticipated presidential bid there.

"I will speak to the public about the path I will take from now onward," Yoon said through the spokesperson.

Yoon Seok-youl (Yonhap)

