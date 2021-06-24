Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Moon stresses urgency of Korea peace in TIME interview
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has reaffirmed his commitment to doing his best during the remainder of his tenure to reinvigorate the Korea peace process, according to the TIME magazine.
Speaking in a recent interview, posted on its website, Moon said, "The peace we have right now is a very fragile one; it can be shaken at any time."
-----------------
Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to declare presidential bid Tuesday
SEOUL -- Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl will declare his presidential bid next week, officially launching a political career three months after he stepped down from public office, according to his spokesperson Thursday.
Yoon will appear in front of the public in an event at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at a memorial hall in southern Seoul, according to the spokesperson. He is set to announce his widely anticipated presidential bid there.
-----------------
(LEAD) BOK chief flags post-pandemic rate hike 'within this year'
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) is ready to conduct its first post-pandemic rate hike "within this year" amid the economy's robust recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said Thursday.
Lee has hinted that the BOK could exit from pandemic-era monetary easing if an economic recovery remains solid, but it is the first time that he mentioned the timing of a rate hike.
-----------------
U.S. remains open to diplomacy with N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to remain open to diplomacy with North Korea, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday, hours after the North said it is not considering any dialogue with the U.S.
The spokesperson also reiterated U.S. hopes that the North will respond positively to U.S. overtures.
-----------------
New cases in 600s for 2nd day on cluster infections
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 600s for the second straight day Thursday on sporadic cluster infections amid concerns over virus variants.
The country reported 610 new cases, including 576 local infections, raising the total caseload to 153,155, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Jeju peace forum opens to discuss climate change, pandemic, sustainable peace
JEJU/SEOUL -- An annual international peace forum kicked off on the southernmost island of Jeju on Thursday to discuss climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and paths to sustainable peace.
The three-day Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity brings together more than 2,000 participants from about 50 organizations and institutions in 30 countries in an online-offline hybrid format due to the pandemic situation, the Jeju Peace Institute think tank hosting the forum said. Most of the key sessions will be livestreamed via YouTube.
-----------------
(News Focus) One gone, three in minor league in challenging season for KBO's foreign hitters
SEOUL -- In a typical season, there are 10 of them in the South Korean baseball league, making contributions as a middle-of-the-lineup force or as a quality defender.
But for foreign position players in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in 2021, it has been anything but typical.
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
Boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard charts with new EP 'Your Choice'
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(News Focus) S. Korean performing arts scene enjoys 'revenge spending' as post-pandemic looms
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
'Peace statue' exhibition to continue in Japan despite opposition
-
N. Korea, China move in lockstep to 'stably control' Korean Peninsula situation: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rules out possibility of contact with U.S.
-
(LEAD) USFK members who hold no-mask parties on Haeundae Beach during Independence Day to be fined
-
New cases in 600s for 2nd day on cluster infections