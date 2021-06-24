8 USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Seven American service members and a contractor for the U.S. military have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here this month, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Two of the service members arrived here on a U.S. government-chartered flight, while four others and a contractor came here on commercial flights. The other service member arrived at the southeastern Busan port on a U.S. Navy ship, according to USFK.
All of them have been transferred to quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients.
"USFK health professionals determined contact tracing was limited due to the service members, all other passengers and crewmembers on the commercial and chartered flights and the U.S. Navy ship being tested upon arrival and immediately quarantined without interacting with anyone outside of USFK installations," the U.S. military said in a release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 919, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
