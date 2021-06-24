Moon vows utmost respect for war veterans, other patriots
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap)-- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that his government will treat war veterans and other patriots with the highest level of respect.
He was holding a luncheon meeting at Cheong Wa Dae with representatives from relevant civic groups on the eve of the anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War.
"The government will have the highest level of respect till the very end for the patriots' sacrifice and devotion to the country," he stated during the annual event, which was not held last year due to COVID-19.
June is a month of appreciation, remembrance and public recognition of patriots and veterans here.
The president spoke about "West Sea heroes," who lost their lives in recent decades while defending the disputed western sea border with North Korea, using another name for the Yellow Sea.
"We should not forget, even for a moment, that protecting the safety and peace of the people is the only way to repay the sacrifice of heroes in the West Sea," he said.
The government will also further solidify the Seoul-Washington alliance in commemoration of the "lofty" spirit of Korean War veterans, he added.
He then bestowed medals in person on four figures for their longtime contributions to the nation and society. They included Korean and Vietnam war veterans. The medals are usually awarded in an annual ceremony hosted by the prime minister.
Cheong Wa Dae limited the number of participants in the luncheon to 50 in consideration of the coronavirus pandemic.
