Vice FM to attend G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in Italy next week
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon will fly to Italy next week to attend a ministerial session of the Group of 20 forum, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The two-day foreign and development ministers' meeting is scheduled to take place in the Italian cities of Matera and Brindisi starting Tuesday (local time), the ministry said in a release.
During the meeting, Choi is expected to take part in various discussions on multilateralism, sustainable development in Africa, food and security in the post-pandemic era.
He will also attend a ministerial session on humanitarian assistance.
"Sustainable and inclusive recovery from COVID-19 will be high on the agenda, as that is an area Italy, the host, has put an emphasis on," the ministry said.
Next week's foreign and development ministers meeting comes ahead of the G-20 summit set to take place in Rome from Oct. 30-31.
The G-20, launched in 1999, is a major forum for discussions on pending global issues -- from climate change to growing inequality. The economies of the 20 members, including South Korea, together account for 85 percent of the world's total gross domestic product and two-thirds of its population.
