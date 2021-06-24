KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Innotek 231,500 UP 11,500
S-Oil 101,000 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 56,800 DN 400
LGInt 30,000 DN 750
TaihanElecWire 3,060 DN 145
Hyundai M&F INS 24,450 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,850 UP 70
Daesang 27,600 UP 100
ORION Holdings 17,150 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 22,850 UP 1,550
BoryungPharm 23,200 DN 250
L&L 13,750 0
Shinsegae 277,000 DN 1,500
Nongshim 318,500 DN 1,000
SGBC 99,700 UP 1,400
LOTTE Fine Chem 62,200 DN 500
SSANGYONGCNE 8,400 DN 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 55,100 UP 2,500
KAL 31,650 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,790 DN 100
LG Corp. 105,500 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 146,500 DN 3,000
DL 78,900 UP 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,100 DN 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 107,500 UP 2,500
ShinhanGroup 40,750 UP 450
HITEJINRO 37,600 DN 50
Yuhan 63,100 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 177,500 0
DOOSAN 90,000 DN 2,100
KIA CORP. 90,600 UP 400
SK hynix 126,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 638,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,200 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 47,700 UP 1,550
SamsungF&MIns 216,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,400 UP 50
Kogas 37,050 UP 250
Hanwha 31,550 UP 200
DB HiTek 59,600 UP 2,800
