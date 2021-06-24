KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ 106,500 0
JWPHARMA 28,550 UP 150
Hanchem 247,500 DN 1,000
DWS 45,400 DN 650
KEPCO 24,750 UP 200
SamsungSecu 44,000 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 20,650 UP 250
SKTelecom 327,000 UP 1,000
SNT MOTIV 71,500 DN 500
HyundaiElev 52,700 0
SAMSUNG SDS 187,000 UP 2,000
KUMHOTIRE 7,760 DN 10
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,000 UP 200
Hanon Systems 16,850 0
SK 287,500 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 79,900 DN 1,000
Handsome 41,800 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 71,700 UP 700
BukwangPharm 20,300 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 78,200 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 115,000 DN 1,000
IBK 10,550 UP 150
DONGSUH 30,050 DN 50
SamsungEng 27,350 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 135,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 7,500 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,600 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 24,500 DN 50
KT 32,250 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 174,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,000 DN 300
KIH 102,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE Himart 37,200 DN 500
GS 45,900 UP 300
CJ CGV 30,400 UP 200
LIG Nex1 41,850 DN 100
Fila Holdings 54,300 DN 1,800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 207,500 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,850 UP 850
