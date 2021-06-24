KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA LIFE 3,715 0
DSINFRA 15,550 DN 650
DWEC 8,620 UP 120
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,800 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 448,000 DN 1,500
SamyangFood 90,900 DN 1,200
FOOSUNG 10,300 UP 50
SK Innovation 293,500 UP 9,500
POONGSAN 37,700 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 56,100 UP 600
Hansae 23,000 DN 250
LG HAUSYS 93,000 UP 1,200
Youngone Corp 42,900 DN 1,000
CSWIND 79,000 UP 1,100
GKL 16,700 DN 50
KOLON IND 72,200 DN 300
HanmiPharm 324,500 UP 1,000
AMOREPACIFIC 260,000 0
BNK Financial Group 7,560 UP 120
emart 157,000 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY522 00 DN1800
KOLMAR KOREA 57,000 DN 500
HANJINKAL 66,400 DN 1,300
CHONGKUNDANG 133,500 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 9,270 UP 590
DoubleUGames 63,100 UP 100
CUCKOO 127,000 DN 500
COSMAX 125,000 DN 2,000
MANDO 66,100 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 855,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 64,500 0
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 UP 300
SKBP 122,000 UP 500
KCC 310,500 DN 500
Doosanfc 48,300 DN 1,400
DHICO 24,650 DN 1,350
AmoreG 66,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiMtr 242,500 0
Daewoong 44,100 UP 1,600
TaekwangInd 1,166,000 DN 17,000
(MORE)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
Boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard charts with new EP 'Your Choice'
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(News Focus) S. Korean performing arts scene enjoys 'revenge spending' as post-pandemic looms
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rules out possibility of contact with U.S.
-
New cases in 600s for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
N. Korea, China move in lockstep to 'stably control' Korean Peninsula situation: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
(LEAD) USFK members who hold no-mask parties on Haeundae Beach during Independence Day to be fined
-
Seoul city OKs relocation plan of U.S. embassy in Gwanghwamun to former USFK site