HANWHA LIFE 3,715 0

DSINFRA 15,550 DN 650

DWEC 8,620 UP 120

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,800 DN 300

CJ CheilJedang 448,000 DN 1,500

SamyangFood 90,900 DN 1,200

FOOSUNG 10,300 UP 50

SK Innovation 293,500 UP 9,500

POONGSAN 37,700 UP 400

KBFinancialGroup 56,100 UP 600

Hansae 23,000 DN 250

LG HAUSYS 93,000 UP 1,200

Youngone Corp 42,900 DN 1,000

CSWIND 79,000 UP 1,100

GKL 16,700 DN 50

KOLON IND 72,200 DN 300

HanmiPharm 324,500 UP 1,000

AMOREPACIFIC 260,000 0

BNK Financial Group 7,560 UP 120

emart 157,000 DN 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY522 00 DN1800

KOLMAR KOREA 57,000 DN 500

HANJINKAL 66,400 DN 1,300

CHONGKUNDANG 133,500 UP 500

NEXENTIRE 9,270 UP 590

DoubleUGames 63,100 UP 100

CUCKOO 127,000 DN 500

COSMAX 125,000 DN 2,000

MANDO 66,100 DN 600

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 855,000 DN 2,000

INNOCEAN 64,500 0

WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 UP 300

SKBP 122,000 UP 500

KCC 310,500 DN 500

Doosanfc 48,300 DN 1,400

DHICO 24,650 DN 1,350

AmoreG 66,000 DN 2,500

HyundaiMtr 242,500 0

Daewoong 44,100 UP 1,600

TaekwangInd 1,166,000 DN 17,000

(MORE)