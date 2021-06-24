LOTTE 39,050 DN 150

GCH Corp 33,400 DN 250

LotteChilsung 142,500 0

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,650 DN 50

POSCO 350,000 UP 11,500

DB INSURANCE 50,400 UP 200

SamsungElec 81,200 UP 1,100

NHIS 12,800 UP 250

DongwonInd 260,000 DN 2,500

SK Discovery 52,300 UP 100

LS 69,100 UP 400

GC Corp 318,500 DN 4,500

Hyosung 102,500 UP 1,000

GS E&C 41,500 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 690,000 UP 6,000

KPIC 239,500 UP 4,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,380 0

SKC 151,500 DN 2,000

GS Retail 36,550 UP 200

Ottogi 543,000 DN 1,000

IlyangPharm 37,600 DN 350

F&F Holdings 37,250 DN 400

MERITZ SECU 4,510 UP 35

HtlShilla 95,800 UP 400

Hanmi Science 71,900 DN 800

SamsungElecMech 175,500 UP 3,500

Hanssem 102,500 DN 2,000

KSOE 132,500 UP 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,700 DN 900

OCI 114,000 DN 2,500

LS ELECTRIC 55,500 UP 100

KorZinc 435,000 UP 4,500

SamsungHvyInd 6,630 UP 70

HyundaiMipoDock 85,900 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 263,000 UP 2,000

HMM 41,600 DN 1,100

HYUNDAI WIA 107,000 DN 1,500

KumhoPetrochem 213,000 UP 1,000

Mobis 290,500 DN 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,800 UP 300

(MORE)