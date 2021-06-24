KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE 39,050 DN 150
GCH Corp 33,400 DN 250
LotteChilsung 142,500 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,650 DN 50
POSCO 350,000 UP 11,500
DB INSURANCE 50,400 UP 200
SamsungElec 81,200 UP 1,100
NHIS 12,800 UP 250
DongwonInd 260,000 DN 2,500
SK Discovery 52,300 UP 100
LS 69,100 UP 400
GC Corp 318,500 DN 4,500
Hyosung 102,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 41,500 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 690,000 UP 6,000
KPIC 239,500 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,380 0
SKC 151,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 36,550 UP 200
Ottogi 543,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 37,600 DN 350
F&F Holdings 37,250 DN 400
MERITZ SECU 4,510 UP 35
HtlShilla 95,800 UP 400
Hanmi Science 71,900 DN 800
SamsungElecMech 175,500 UP 3,500
Hanssem 102,500 DN 2,000
KSOE 132,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,700 DN 900
OCI 114,000 DN 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 55,500 UP 100
KorZinc 435,000 UP 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,630 UP 70
HyundaiMipoDock 85,900 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 263,000 UP 2,000
HMM 41,600 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI WIA 107,000 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 213,000 UP 1,000
Mobis 290,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,800 UP 300
-
