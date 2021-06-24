S-1 81,200 UP 700

ZINUS 100,000 DN 3,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,600 DN 400

LGELECTRONICS 164,000 UP 6,500

NCsoft 830,000 UP 5,000

KIWOOM 130,000 0

Celltrion 278,500 DN 3,000

Huchems 23,050 UP 250

DSME 35,450 DN 450

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200000 DN500

DongwonF&B 223,000 UP 1,500

LOTTE TOUR 20,350 DN 550

LG Uplus 15,500 0

KEPCO KPS 42,200 UP 450

LGH&H 1,755,000 UP 34,000

LGCHEM 831,000 DN 4,000

KEPCO E&C 49,050 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 79,300 DN 400

KT&G 84,500 UP 600

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,500 UP 1,800

LG Display 23,950 UP 100

Kangwonland 27,100 DN 50

NAVER 419,500 DN 4,000

Kakao 157,000 DN 12,500

Doosan Bobcat 46,850 DN 50

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 DN 400

Netmarble 130,500 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S71100 UP400

ORION 120,500 UP 2,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,000 DN 100

BGF Retail 186,000 UP 10,500

SKCHEM 263,000 DN 5,000

HDC-OP 30,450 UP 850

HYOSUNG TNC 850,000 UP 7,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 410,500 DN 3,000

SKBS 151,500 0

HYBE 322,000 UP 500

SK ie technology 168,500 UP 2,000

DL E&C 135,500 UP 3,000

LX HOLDINGS 11,250 0

(END)