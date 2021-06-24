KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
S-1 81,200 UP 700
ZINUS 100,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,600 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 164,000 UP 6,500
NCsoft 830,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 130,000 0
Celltrion 278,500 DN 3,000
Huchems 23,050 UP 250
DSME 35,450 DN 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200000 DN500
DongwonF&B 223,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE TOUR 20,350 DN 550
LG Uplus 15,500 0
KEPCO KPS 42,200 UP 450
LGH&H 1,755,000 UP 34,000
LGCHEM 831,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 49,050 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,300 DN 400
KT&G 84,500 UP 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,500 UP 1,800
LG Display 23,950 UP 100
Kangwonland 27,100 DN 50
NAVER 419,500 DN 4,000
Kakao 157,000 DN 12,500
Doosan Bobcat 46,850 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 DN 400
Netmarble 130,500 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S71100 UP400
ORION 120,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,000 DN 100
BGF Retail 186,000 UP 10,500
SKCHEM 263,000 DN 5,000
HDC-OP 30,450 UP 850
HYOSUNG TNC 850,000 UP 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 410,500 DN 3,000
SKBS 151,500 0
HYBE 322,000 UP 500
SK ie technology 168,500 UP 2,000
DL E&C 135,500 UP 3,000
LX HOLDINGS 11,250 0
(END)
