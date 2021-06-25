Manufacturers' biz sentiment improves for July
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment rose for July mainly due to growing demand for semiconductor and electronic parts, central bank data showed Friday.
The business sentiment index (BSI) for local manufacturers came to 99 for July, up from 97 for June, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The index measures manufacturers' outlook on business conditions in the following month. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
A modest recovery in exports and investment has helped put South Korea's economy on a growth track.
South Korea's exports jumped 45.6 percent on-year in May to extend their gains to the seventh consecutive month due to strong demand for chips amid the global economic recovery.
Outbound shipments came to US$50.7 billion last month, compared with $34.8 billion a year earlier, according to government data.
The BSI for conglomerates came to 106 for July, down from 110 for June, while that of smaller companies reached 91, up from 81.
Meanwhile, the BSI of non-manufacturing businesses came to 82 for July, up from 81 for this month, the BOK said.
