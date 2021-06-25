Satellite imagery suggests ongoing expansion of N. Korean airbase for larger aircraft
WASHINGTON, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Satellite imagery has shown ongoing work at a North Korean airbase that will result in modernization and expansion to house larger and more heavily armed aircraft, a U.S. think tank said Thursday.
Citing satellite imagery dated June 12, Beyond Parallel, a project of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the maintenance and expansion project at North Korea's Sunchon Airbase will improve the conditions of the runway and also provide a smoother operating environment.
"When completed, the runway repair and extension efforts will not only improve the conditions of the runway and taxiways at the airbase, but also provide for a safer operating environment, additional parking space for aircraft, greater run-out for landing aircraft, and accommodation for more heavily loaded or larger aircraft," it said.
The report said the ongoing work was first observed in mid-April when Su-25K ground attack aircraft and MiG-29 fighter aircraft, part of the Korean People's Air Force (KPAF), were redeployed.
"The timing of the project and its associated aircraft movements were apparently designed to coincide, in part, with the KPAF annual summer training cycle, when KPAF aircraft are redeployed for flight training and to test operational readiness," it said.
The report also noted the Sunchon airbase is a major airbase that houses two units of the 1st Air Combat Division, with Su-25K aircraft and a squadron equipped with MiG-29B/SE/UB fighters that it said are aged, but are "some of the most modern and capable aircraft in the KPAF's inventory."
