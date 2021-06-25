Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:54 June 25, 2021

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Supreme Court upholds acquittal of military conscientious objector (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- BOK chief raises need to 'normalize interest rates,' cites inflation concerns (Kookmin Daily)
-- BOK reveals plan for rate hike within this year (Donga llbo)
-- BOK to raise interest rate 'before too late' within this year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Main opposition leader says its primary to begin in August as scheduled (Segye Times)
-- BOK makes public plan for rate hike within this year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl to declare presidential bid on June 29 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Supreme Court acquits military conscientious objector for 1st time (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential race to open with Yoon Seok-youl's declaration of his bid (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung affiliates fined 235 bln won for unfair biz practice (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KFTC, Samsung clash head-on (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Emart buying 80 percent of eBay Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Constitutional Court backs Tada ban (Korea Herald)
-- Delta variant emerges as new threat to Korea (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!