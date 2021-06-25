Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 21 -- U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'
-- Biden extends sanctions on N. Korea amid U.S. outreach
22 -- S. Korea, U.S. agree to consider ending 'working group' forum on N. Korea policy
-- N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
23 -- N.K. foreign minister rules out possibility of contact with U.S.
-- U.S. remains open to diplomacy with N. Korea: State Dept.
24 -- Moon stresses urgency of Korea peace in TIME interview
(END)
