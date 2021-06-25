Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 June 25, 2021

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
June 21 -- U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'

-- Biden extends sanctions on N. Korea amid U.S. outreach

22 -- S. Korea, U.S. agree to consider ending 'working group' forum on N. Korea policy

-- N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue

23 -- N.K. foreign minister rules out possibility of contact with U.S.

-- U.S. remains open to diplomacy with N. Korea: State Dept.

24 -- Moon stresses urgency of Korea peace in TIME interview
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!