8 companies to recall nearly 24,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Audi, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz Korea and five other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 24,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The eight companies -- which include Ford Motor, Tesla Motors, Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover and Suzuki -- are recalling a combined 24,942 units in 75 models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty fuel pump fuse in Volvo's S60 sedan, a possible software failure of the electronic control unit in Mercedes-Benz's C 200 sedan and a faulty brake caliper in Tesla's Model 3 sedan, it said.
Some of the companies have already begun to provide repair and replacement services, while others will soon offer them. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard charts with new EP 'Your Choice'
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(News Focus) S. Korean performing arts scene enjoys 'revenge spending' as post-pandemic looms
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
Seoul city OKs relocation plan of U.S. embassy in Gwanghwamun to former USFK site
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
New cases in 600s for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
Moon stresses urgency of Korea peace in TIME interview