Overseas direct investment dips 21.6 pct in Q1 amid pandemic
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas direct investment declined 21.6 percent on-year in the first quarter amid the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Friday.
The value of investments made by South Korean companies reached US$11.2 billion in the January-March period, compared with $14.3 billion the previous year, according to the data by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Such investments declined after a 4.7 percent on-year increase in the fourth quarter of last year. The country's overseas direct investment slid for the third straight quarter in the July-September period of 2020.
South Korea's net overseas direct investment fell 31.6 percent on-year to $7.65 billion during the first quarter, the data showed.
By sector, the country's overseas investment in the manufacturing sector declined 14.3 percent on-year to $2.82 billion, and that in the wholesale and retail sector sank 58.4 percent on-year to $460 million. But local firms' investment in the financial and insurance sectors jumped 75.4 percent to $5.37 billion.
By country, South Korea's direct investment in the United States fell 18.8 percent on-year to $4.21 billion, while that in China rose 15.9 percent to $860 million.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard charts with new EP 'Your Choice'
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(News Focus) S. Korean performing arts scene enjoys 'revenge spending' as post-pandemic looms
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
Seoul city OKs relocation plan of U.S. embassy in Gwanghwamun to former USFK site
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
New cases in 600s for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
Moon stresses urgency of Korea peace in TIME interview