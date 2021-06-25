Samsung Electronics to vaccinate its workers from next month
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday said it will begin running an in-house vaccination program for its workers next month to beef up antivirus measures amid the pandemic.
The tech giant will inoculate employees aged 18-59 working at its plants in South Korea, as well as those dispatched from its partner companies, in cooperation with local health authorities.
They will begin administering Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at Samsung's in-house medical clinics July 27.
Its affiliate Samsung Display Co. already announced that it will also launch in-house vaccination programs next month.
Other South Korean companies, including SK hynix Inc. and LG Display Co., are also reportedly considering adopting such inoculation programs to better protect their workers from the novel coronavirus.
South Korea's health authorities earlier said they will allow companies to vaccinate their workers through in-house medical facilities around August to boost the nationwide inoculation drive.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard charts with new EP 'Your Choice'
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(News Focus) S. Korean performing arts scene enjoys 'revenge spending' as post-pandemic looms
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
Seoul city OKs relocation plan of U.S. embassy in Gwanghwamun to former USFK site
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
New cases in 600s for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
Moon stresses urgency of Korea peace in TIME interview