(LEAD) Samsung Electronics to vaccinate its workers from next month
(ATTN: UPDATES 4th para; ADDS more info in paras 4-6)
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday said it will begin running an in-house vaccination program for its workers next month to beef up antivirus measures amid the pandemic.
The tech giant will inoculate employees aged 18-59 working at its plants in South Korea, as well as those dispatched from its partner companies, in cooperation with local health authorities.
They will begin administering Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at Samsung's in-house medical clinics July 27.
Its affiliates, including Samsung Display Co., Samsung SDI Co. and Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., said that they will also launch in-house vaccination programs next month.
In addition to Samsung companies, other South Korean firms, including SK hynix Inc., LG Display Co. and Kolon Industries Inc., said they will also adopt such inoculation programs to better protect their workers from the novel coronavirus.
Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, and POSCO, the country's top steelmaker, said they are also planning to launch in-house vaccination programs for their workers.
South Korea's health authorities earlier said they will allow companies to vaccinate their workers through in-house medical facilities around August to boost the nationwide inoculation drive.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard charts with new EP 'Your Choice'
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day as eased distancing rules set to run from July
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
S. Korea to give all-out support for phase 3 trials of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine candidates
-
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
Seoul city OKs relocation plan of U.S. embassy in Gwanghwamun to former USFK site