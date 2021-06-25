KOSPI heads for another record high on recovery hopes
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock market is heading for another all-time high Friday, backed by a Wall Street rally that stemmed from hopes of a quick economic rebound and a massive stimulus package.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.26 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,297.36 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI set a record closing the previous session.
Optimism for global economic rebound ran high following the U.S. bipartisan infrastructure deal that pushed up the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to records.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.95 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 added 0.69 percent and 0.58 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.98 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver shed 2.62 percent, and its rival Kakao retreated 3.82 percent. Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.12 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.21 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem increased 1.93 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,131.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.95 from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
