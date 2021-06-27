King Sejong Institute to launch new Korean language test next year
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- A state-run Korean language education foundation said Sunday it plans to adopt a new Korean language proficiency test next year to help foreign learners assess their Korean skills.
The Sejong Korean Language Assessment (SKA), developed by the King Sejong Institute Foundation, aims to evaluate overall language skills of test takers, including reading, listening, speaking and writing.
Korean learners of different levels, ranging from beginner to intermediate, will be able to test their language skills in different situations from daily life to business communication.
The test has been created based on the International Standard Curriculum for the Korean Language, developed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The foundation plans to run a two-week trial of the test at education centers here and abroad before its official launch next year. Around 2,500 students in Korea and countries like Algeria, China, Mongolia and Uzbekistan are set to sit for the mock exam.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen's new EP breaks 1 million in sales
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
(4th LD) New cases surpass 600 for 4th day as S. Korea braces for eased distancing
-
(2nd LD) New cases surpass 600 for 4th day as S. Korea braces for eased distancing
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
S. Korean Yankees prospect Park Hoy-jun on verge of call-up
-
No more 'chimaek' at parks? Seoul city seeks drinking ban at public places