KOSPI races to another record high late Fri. morning on recovery hopes
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock market is heading for another all-time high late Friday morning, backed by a Wall Street rally that stemmed from hopes of a quick economic rebound and a massive stimulus package.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.3 points, or 0.71 percent, to 3,309.4 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI set a record closing the previous session.
Optimism for a global economic rebound ran high following the U.S. bipartisan infrastructure deal that pushed up the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to records.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.95 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 added 0.69 percent and 0.58 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 0.49 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.59 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver shed 2.38 percent, and its rival Kakao retreated 1.59 percent. Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 0.47 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor edged up 0.21 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 1.32 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,128.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.95 from the previous session's close.
