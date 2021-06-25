KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 27,700 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 22,550 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 25,400 UP 950
TaihanElecWire 3,135 UP 75
ORION Holdings 17,250 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 9,420 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 135,000 UP 1,500
SKNetworks 5,910 UP 60
LGInt 31,100 UP 1,100
CJ 106,500 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,300 UP 200
KIA CORP. 90,700 UP 100
SK hynix 128,500 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 644,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 55,700 UP 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,300 DN 1,400
SamsungF&MIns 223,000 UP 7,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,650 UP 250
Kogas 37,450 UP 400
Hanwha 31,700 UP 150
DB HiTek 60,100 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 107,500 0
ShinhanGroup 41,650 UP 900
HITEJINRO 37,800 UP 200
Yuhan 63,200 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 178,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 91,200 UP 1,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 146,500 0
BoryungPharm 23,150 DN 50
L&L 13,800 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,600 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 54,500 DN 600
Shinsegae 284,000 UP 7,000
Nongshim 317,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 98,500 DN 1,200
Hyosung 103,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE 39,650 UP 600
GCH Corp 33,950 UP 550
LotteChilsung 145,000 UP 2,500
HyundaiMtr 243,000 UP 500
