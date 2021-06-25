Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 June 25, 2021

AmoreG 66,400 UP 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,800 UP 150
POSCO 352,000 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 53,900 UP 3,500
SamsungElec 81,600 UP 400
NHIS 13,000 UP 200
DongwonInd 259,000 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 53,000 UP 700
LS 70,100 UP 1,000
GC Corp 319,500 UP 1,000
DL 79,800 UP 900
SamyangFood 91,200 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,750 UP 950
CJ CheilJedang 452,500 UP 4,500
TaekwangInd 1,175,000 UP 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,560 UP 160
KAL 31,950 UP 300
LG Corp. 106,500 UP 1,000
KCC 333,000 UP 22,500
SKBP 122,000 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,800 UP 10
BukwangPharm 20,350 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 72,100 UP 400
Daewoong 43,550 DN 550
GS Retail 37,000 UP 450
Ottogi 543,000 0
IlyangPharm 38,950 UP 1,350
F&F Holdings 37,350 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 4,675 UP 165
HtlShilla 98,400 UP 2,600
Hanmi Science 72,600 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 175,000 DN 500
Hanssem 105,000 UP 2,500
GS E&C 42,600 UP 1,100
KPIC 241,500 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 688,000 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,590 UP 210
SKC 155,000 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,690 UP 60
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,950 UP 250
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
