KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiMipoDock 87,700 UP 1,800
IS DONGSEO 58,500 UP 1,700
S-Oil 104,000 UP 3,000
LG Innotek 227,500 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 265,000 UP 2,000
HMM 43,050 UP 1,450
HYUNDAI WIA 107,500 UP 500
KorZinc 445,000 UP 10,000
KumhoPetrochem 216,000 UP 3,000
Mobis 292,500 UP 2,000
KSOE 134,000 UP 1,500
OCI 117,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,450 DN 350
LS ELECTRIC 55,800 UP 300
S-1 81,500 UP 300
DWS 45,350 DN 50
KEPCO 25,100 UP 350
SamsungSecu 45,100 UP 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 20,200 DN 450
SKTelecom 326,500 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 71,500 0
HyundaiElev 52,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 186,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,650 DN 1,350
KUMHOTIRE 7,440 DN 320
Hanon Systems 17,150 UP 300
SK 290,000 UP 2,500
Handsome 41,700 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 79,500 UP 1,300
ZINUS 101,500 UP 1,500
Hanchem 249,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 116,500 UP 1,500
IBK 10,650 UP 100
DONGSUH 30,950 UP 900
SamsungEng 25,000 DN 2,350
SAMSUNG C&T 136,500 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 24,650 UP 150
KT 32,450 UP 200
