KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203500 UP3500
LOTTE TOUR 20,750 UP 400
LG Uplus 15,650 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,300 UP 2,000
KT&G 84,700 UP 200
DHICO 24,750 UP 100
Doosanfc 48,700 UP 400
LG Display 24,250 UP 300
Kangwonland 27,300 UP 200
NAVER 410,000 DN 9,500
Kakao 154,500 DN 2,500
NCsoft 826,000 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 130,000 0
DSME 35,950 UP 500
DSINFRA 15,850 UP 300
DWEC 8,660 UP 40
DongwonF&B 221,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 42,750 UP 550
LGH&H 1,763,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 838,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 50,600 UP 1,550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,100 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,850 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 163,500 DN 500
Celltrion 265,500 DN 13,000
Huchems 22,900 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,200 UP 3,200
KIH 107,500 UP 5,000
LOTTE Himart 36,800 DN 400
GS 46,900 UP 1,000
CJ CGV 30,600 UP 200
LIG Nex1 41,800 DN 50
Fila Holdings 54,700 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 213,000 UP 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,350 UP 1,500
HANWHA LIFE 3,840 UP 125
AMOREPACIFIC 256,000 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 10,350 UP 50
SK Innovation 290,000 DN 3,500
