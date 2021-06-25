KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 38,600 UP 900
KBFinancialGroup 57,300 UP 1,200
Hansae 23,350 UP 350
LG HAUSYS 93,700 UP 700
Youngone Corp 43,550 UP 650
CSWIND 78,100 DN 900
GKL 16,700 0
KOLON IND 73,200 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 326,000 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,860 UP 300
emart 165,000 UP 8,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY530 00 UP800
KOLMAR KOREA 57,900 UP 900
HANJINKAL 67,900 UP 1,500
DoubleUGames 59,200 DN 3,900
CUCKOO 126,000 DN 1,000
COSMAX 125,000 0
MANDO 65,600 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 849,000 DN 6,000
INNOCEAN 65,500 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 47,950 UP 1,100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,500 UP 1,150
Netmarble 131,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S72500 UP1400
ORION 120,000 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,050 UP 50
BGF Retail 185,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 261,000 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 30,850 UP 400
HYOSUNG TNC 852,000 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 429,000 UP 18,500
SKBS 153,000 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 UP 200
HYBE 314,000 DN 8,000
SK ie technology 172,500 UP 4,000
DL E&C 137,000 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 11,200 DN 50
JWPHARMA 30,250 UP 1,700
PanOcean 8,270 UP 770
ShinpoongPharm 91,300 UP 11,400
(END)
