Seventeen sets new album sales record with EP 'Your Choice'
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band Seventeen has set a new sales record, garnering the most first-week sales of any album in South Korea this year, the group's agency said Friday.
The 13-piece act's latest EP "Your Choice," released a week ago, sold more than 1.36 million copies in its first week, according to Pledis Entertainment.
The figure is the highest among all albums released in South Korea this year. The group surpassed the first-week sales record it set with previous album "Heng:garae."
"Your Choice" made a splash immediately upon release. It sold 880,000 copies on its first day and became a million-seller in four days.
The album also topped the daily album category on Japanese music chart Oricon as well as the iTunes top albums charts in 18 territories.
In a news conference held in line with the album's release, Seventeen said it hopes to break into the Billboard main singles or albums chart with the new EP.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard charts with new EP 'Your Choice'
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day as eased distancing rules set to run from July
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
S. Korea to give all-out support for phase 3 trials of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine candidates
-
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
Seoul city OKs relocation plan of U.S. embassy in Gwanghwamun to former USFK site