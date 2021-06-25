S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 25, 2021
All News 16:30 June 25, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.908 0.888 +2.0
2-year TB 1.289 1.212 +7.7
3-year TB 1.441 1.384 +5.7
10-year TB 2.100 2.060 +4.0
2-year MSB 1.290 1.236 +5.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.969 1.929 +4.0
91-day CD 0.670 0.670 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard charts with new EP 'Your Choice'
Most Saved
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day as eased distancing rules set to run from July
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
S. Korea to give all-out support for phase 3 trials of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine candidates
-
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
Seoul city OKs relocation plan of U.S. embassy in Gwanghwamun to former USFK site