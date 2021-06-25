Naver's top executive offers resignation over workplace bullying
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- A top executive of South Korean internet conglomerate Naver Corp. on Friday offered his resignation to take "moral" responsibly for the recent suicide of an employee over workplace bullying.
Choi In-hyuk, Naver's chief operating officer, will resign from his post after an in-house investigation showed that there was office bullying by some executives and colleagues.
"There were some acts of workplace harassment by some executives, and the leader could not take full responsibility for fostering a healthy organizational culture," Naver said in a press release.
The Naver employee, in his 40s, was found dead on May 25 near his apartment, leaving a note claiming extreme stress from workplace bullying, with the names of several people on it.
Naver said Choi will maintain the post of general director of the NAVER Business Committee. Choi is considered one of the close aides of co-founder Lee Hae-jin.
