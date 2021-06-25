Abusive curling officials, coaches lose appeal on lifetime bans
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The national curling governing body announced Friday that lifetime bans issued on abusive officials and coaches have been upheld.
The Korean Curling Federation (KCF) said the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) dismissed appeals by former KCF Vice President Kim Kyung-doo, his daughter Kim Min-jung and her husband Jang Ban-seok. The decision was reached on June 11, according to the KCF.
The KCF handed down permanent bans on the three figures last November for their abusive behavior on women's national team curlers.
The Kims were once considered the royal family in South Korean curling. Kim Kyung-doo was a founding member of the KCF in 1994. Kim Min-jung was the head coach of the women's team when South Korea won silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Jang coached the mixed doubles team at the same Olympics.
That Olympic silver, with skip Kim Eun-jung leading the team, was one of the feel-good stories at the 2018 Winter Games. But later that same year, Kim and her teammates claimed that they had endured years of verbal and emotional abuse by Kim Kyung-doo and his family.
The sports ministry launched a probe into the athletes' charges, and the ministry concluded in February 2019 that those allegations were true. The Kim family also owed the athletes millions in prize money won at international competitions.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard charts with new EP 'Your Choice'
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day as eased distancing rules set to run from July
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
S. Korea to give all-out support for phase 3 trials of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine candidates
-
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
Seoul city OKs relocation plan of U.S. embassy in Gwanghwamun to former USFK site