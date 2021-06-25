Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Friday ruled against global video streaming giant Netflix in its prolonged network usage fee dispute with South Korean major internet access provider SK Broadband Inc.
The Seoul Central District Court dismissed a request from Netflix to confirm that the United States-based video streaming service provider is not liable to pay network usage fees to SK Broadband. The court also rejected Netflix's request to confirm that it has no obligation to negotiate with the South Korean company.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Unification minister hopes big trend changing despite N.K. rejection of U.S. dialogue offer
SEOUL -- Despite North Korea's outright rejection of a U.S. dialogue offer, the overall trend appears to be moving toward dialogue, Unification Minister Lee in-Young said Friday, holding on to hopes that Pyongyang will ultimately return to talks.
In his keynote speech at an annual peace forum co-hosted by his ministry and Yonhap News Agency, Lee called for the resumption of long-stalled dialogue with North Korea at an early date, saying that a longer stalemate could lead to heightening tensions in the region.
-----------------
(LEAD) KOSPI ends at fresh high on recovery hopes
SEOUL -- South Korea's stock market reached an all-time high for the second consecutive day Friday, in sync with a global stock rally that stemmed from hopes of a quick economic rebound and a massive U.S. stimulus package. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.74 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 3,302.84 points.
-----------------
Naver's top executive offers resignation over workplace bullying
SEOUL -- A top executive of South Korean internet conglomerate Naver Corp. on Friday offered his resignation to take "moral" responsibly for the recent suicide of an employee over workplace bullying.
Choi In-hyuk, Naver's chief operating officer, will resign from his post after an in-house investigation showed that there was office bullying by some executives and colleagues.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. see dialogue with N.K. as still possible despite Pyongyang's rejection
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States believe that dialogue with North Korea is still possible despite North Korea's rejection of a U.S. dialogue offer, a foreign ministry official said Friday.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim called for talks with the North "anywhere, anytime without conditions" but Pyongyang rejected the offer, with its foreign minister saying the country is "not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S."
-----------------
U.S. lawmaker calls for S. Korea's participation in 'Quad'
SEOUL -- A U.S. lawmaker called Friday for expanding the alliance between South Korea and the United States, such as Seoul joining the U.S.-led "Quad" coalition of countries, saying China could also be included in such a multilateral coalition to safeguard universal values.
Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, made the remarks at a forum co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the unification ministry, referring to the four-nation coalition consisting also of Australia, India and Japan.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korean hackers suspected of attacks using fake S. Korean gov't addresses
SEOUL -- Hacker groups linked to North Korea are suspected of carrying out cyberattacks by using manipulated email addresses from the South Korean government to steal user information, cybersecurity firm ESTsecurity said Friday.
The security company said it detected a cyberattack Tuesday, when the hackers used a manipulated email address from the Ministry of Unification. On Thursday, the hackers used an address from the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification.
-----------------
No more 'chimaek' at parks? Seoul city seeks drinking ban at public places
SEOUL -- Could the Han River Park, a popular destination for a get-together over "chimaek," or fried chicken and beer, become an alcohol-free zone?
The Seoul city government started to gather public opinions online Thursday on prohibiting alcohol consumption in public places, ahead of the enforcement of a revised public health act next Wednesday.
-----------------
Participants in Jeju forum stress global solidarity for 'sustainable peace, inclusive prosperity'
SEOUL -- Former world leaders, government officials and scholars called Friday for robust multilateralism in tackling climate change, COVID-19 and geopolitical instability, stressing, "No country, however powerful and resourceful, can tackle them alone."
During the 16th Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, participants cautioned against geopolitical tensions, lingering unilateralism and nationalism, as the world seeks to collectively chart a path from the drawn-out pandemic and reinvigorate the economy.
