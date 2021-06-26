Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 June 26, 2021

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/19 Rain 60

Incheon 25/20 Rain 20

Suwon 27/20 Rain 60

Cheongju 27/20 Rain 70

Daejeon 27/20 Rain 60

Chuncheon 26/20 Rain 70

Gangneung 24/20 Rain 70

Jeonju 28/20 Rain 20

Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 60

Jeju 28/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 27/19 Rain 30

Busan 26/20 Cloudy 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!