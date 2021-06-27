Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 27, 2021

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/20 Sunny 60

Incheon 28/20 Cloudy 10

Suwon 29/20 Sunny 60

Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/20 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 60

Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 30/20 Sunny 60

Jeju 28/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 28/19 Sunny 20

Busan 27/20 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!