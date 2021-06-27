Hyundai, Kia's cumulative EV sales top 200,000 units in Europe
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Cumulative electric vehicle (EV) sales in Europe from South Korea's two largest automakers -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. -- have surpassed 200,000 units, company data showed Sunday.
Hyundai and Kia, both under Hyundai Motor Group, had sold a combined 227,919 EVs in the European auto market as of May since they first began selling EVs there in 2014. Hyundai's EV sales reached 131,719 units, while those of Kia totaled 96,200 units.
Their cumulative EV sales in Europe topped 10,000 units in 2017 and surpassed 100,000 units last year.
This year, Hyundai and Kia have sold a combined 43,865 EVs in Europe through May, up 99.5 percent from a year earlier.
Hyundai's Kona EV was the top-selling model in Europe with cumulative sales of 91,302 units, followed by Kia's Niro EV with 58,774 units.
The two automakers expect more EV sales in Europe with the release of their new EVs. Hyundai launched its all-electric IONIQ 5 last month, and Kia will begin selling its EV6 in the second half of the year.
Europe is considered an important EV market for South Korean automakers. Global EV sales last year reached 3.24 million units, and Europe accounted for about 40 percent, according to data from market researcher EV-Volumes.
Hyundai previously vowed to fully electrify its vehicle lineup in major markets, including Europe, the United States and China, by 2040. Kia has targeted selling 308,000 EV units in Europe by 2030.
Hyundai and Kia have also acquired a 20 percent stake in IONITY GmbH, which runs Europe's largest high-power EV charging station network, to expand their EV infrastructure.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen's new EP breaks 1 million in sales
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
(4th LD) New cases surpass 600 for 4th day as S. Korea braces for eased distancing
-
2 die after inhaling toxic gas in bathroom
-
(LEAD) New virus cases stay in 600s for 5th day as S. Korea readies for revamped distancing rules
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
N.K. resident voice concerns over Kim's weight loss