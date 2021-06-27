Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. resident voice concerns over Kim's weight loss

All News 14:07 June 27, 2021

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state-run television recently aired an interview of a resident expressing concerns over a slimmer looking Kim Jong-un amid speculation that he has significantly lost weight.

"The people were most heartbroken to see the respected General Secretary looking thinner," a North Korean resident said during an interview with Korean Central Television on Friday.

"Everyone is saying that they are moved to tears," the resident said.

A news report earlier said that Kim appears to have lost a "significant amount of weight" based on the analysis that his wristwatch seems to have been fastened tighter during a politburo session of the ruling party earlier this month.

The unification ministry earlier said it is keeping an eye on Kim's health but has nothing to say about any unusual signs over his weight loss.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over a meeting of senior officials of the central committee and provincial party committees of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang on June 7, 2021, in this photo captured from the North's Korean Central Television the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#North Korean leader #weight loss
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!