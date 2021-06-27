N.K. resident voice concerns over Kim's weight loss
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state-run television recently aired an interview of a resident expressing concerns over a slimmer looking Kim Jong-un amid speculation that he has significantly lost weight.
"The people were most heartbroken to see the respected General Secretary looking thinner," a North Korean resident said during an interview with Korean Central Television on Friday.
"Everyone is saying that they are moved to tears," the resident said.
A news report earlier said that Kim appears to have lost a "significant amount of weight" based on the analysis that his wristwatch seems to have been fastened tighter during a politburo session of the ruling party earlier this month.
The unification ministry earlier said it is keeping an eye on Kim's health but has nothing to say about any unusual signs over his weight loss.
