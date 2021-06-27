Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Presidential anti-corruption aide offers to resign over property speculation allegations

All News 14:46 June 27, 2021

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The presidential secretary for anti-corruption, Kim Gi-pyo, has offered to resign, the presidential office said Sunday, following allegations of real estate speculation involving multimillion dollar loans.

President Moon Jae-in also immediately accepted his resignation, according to Park Soo-hyun, Cheong Wa Dae's senior secretary for public communication.

"Presidential secretary Kim Gi-pyo has expressed his views that, although he did not acquire the real estate for purposes of speculation, he should no longer be a burden to the state affairs given the public's expectations of a public servant's ethical and social responsibilities," Park said at a briefing.

Kim, who was appointed to the position in March, reported to the government in a recent declaration of personal assets that he owns real estate worth 9.12 billion won (US$8.08 million) while having financial liabilities of 5.62 billion won, according to data.

High-level officials are required to declare their assets every year as part of anti-corruption measures.

Kim's registered properties include two commercial stores in Seoul worth a combined 6.55 billion won; an apartment in the city of Seongnam, south of Seoul, worth 1.45 billion won; and forest land adjacent to a district currently under development in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, worth 830 million won.

Kim, who worked as a prosecutor, served as a lawyer between 2014 and 2021.

While denying the speculation allegations, Kim earlier apologized "for causing a misunderstanding" and vowed to "swiftly" dispose of some of the assets, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Saturday.

President Moon Jae-in's replacement of the anti-corruption secretary in March came amid his push to root out corruption in the public service following the report of a massive land speculation scandal involving some officials at the state-run Korea Land & Housing Corp. (LH).

This photo provided by the presidential office shows Kim Gi-pyo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#presidential secretary #real estate
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!