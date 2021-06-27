Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Boy band INFINITE's Sung-kyu diagnosed with COVID-19

All News 15:20 June 27, 2021

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Kim Sung-kyu, the leader of boy band INFINITE, has been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in a breakthrough infection after he received Janssen's vaccine, his agency said Sunday.

Kim, also known by his stage name Sungkyu, tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday morning but has not shown any special symptoms, according to the agency Double H TNE.

Sungkyu received the single-dose Janssen vaccine on June 10.

He plans to suspend all public activities and comply with the authorities' guidelines, his agency said.

This file photo shows Sungkyu, a member of South Korean boy band INFINITE, attending a showcase for his first solo album "10 Stories" in Seoul on Feb. 26, 2018. (Yonhap)

