Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Presidential aide's resignation highlights lapse in presidential office's recruitment system (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential super week kicks off with Gyeonggi Gov. Lee, ex-prosecutor general set to declare bids (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to extend cap on personal meetings to 8 people in areas outside of greater Seoul (Donga llbo)
-- Presidential aide quits over property speculation allegations, is there a verification process? (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Presidential race 'super week' to begin this week as key candidates declare bids (Segye Times)
-- Presidential anti-corruption aide quits over property speculation allegations (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee to declare presidential bid this week, presidential race to kick off (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Key candidates to announce presidential bids this week (Hankyoreh)
-- Personal meetings of up to 6 people to be allowed in greater Seoul, Jeju starting July 1 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Eight major hotels in Seoul up for sale as COVID-19 prolongs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's M&A market deals hit record high in H1 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Only a few days left until restrictions are lightened (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Vaccination rate nears 30 pct amid delta variant concerns (Korea Herald)
-- Migrants' rights groups call for equitable access to vaccines (Korea Times)
