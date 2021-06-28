(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 28)

Those cases include an illegal exit ban on former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui, and the alleged manipulation of the economic value of the aged Wolsong-1 nuclear reactor to justify its earlier-than-scheduled closure in line with Moon's nuclear phase-out policy. The investigation teams have sought to indict presidential officials for their alleged scheme to force prosecutors to reinvestigate Kim, who was acquitted of charges of receiving sexual favors arranged by a local builder more than 10 years ago. They have also tried to indict former Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Paik Un-gyu for his alleged role in falsifying the reactor data.