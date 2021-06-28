(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 28)

After Justice Minister Park Beom-kye's massive reshuffle last week of senior prosecutors delving into alleged abuse of power and corruption of government officials, the opposition People Power Party (PPP) has denounced it for aiming to defend the Moon Jae-in administration. In the largest-ever reshuffle, Park changed more than 90 percent of mid-level prosecutors dealing with explosive cases. For instance, senior prosecutors probing into the Blue House's alleged intervention in inflating former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-eui's sex-for-influence scandal and issuing an illegitimate travel ban on him, as well as the presidential office's alleged pressure on the Energy Ministry to manipulate data on the Wolsong-1 reactor to help spur the government's nuclear phase-out policy have all been replaced. Some of the prosecutors were demoted.