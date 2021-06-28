Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 June 28, 2021

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/21 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 27/21 Rain 20

Suwon 28/21 Heavy Rain 60

Cheongju 29/21 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 30/21 Rain 20

Chuncheon 28/19 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 24/19 Rain 30

Jeonju 29/21 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 30/21 Heavy Rain 80

Jeju 27/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 28/20 Cloudy 20

Busan 27/21 Sunny 10

