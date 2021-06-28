Samsung joins hands with KEPCO to develop home energy solutions
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday said it has signed a partnership with the Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) to develop home energy solutions that can help users reduce electricity costs.
Under the deal with the state-run utility firm, Samsung will use KEPCO's electricity data to upgrade its SmartThings Energy service.
SmartThings Energy, introduced in May 2019, monitors energy use of Samsung's home appliances connected with its Internet of Things (IoT) platform and analyzes consumers' use patterns for efficient energy consumption.
Samsung's smart energy service has 6.6 million monthly active users in South Korea, according to Samsung. It supports 12 types of Samsung's home appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washers and ovens.
Samsung said its upgraded SmartThings Energy service will allow users to check home energy data, including electricity consumption of each home appliance product, and electricity rate information through the app.
It can also automatically control appliances when the electricity rate is expected to surpass users' set levels.
Such service will become available only to households that have installed KEPCO's advanced metering infrastructure system in South Korea in the second half of the year.
