Korean Air to resume flights to Guam amid vaccination drive
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Co., South Korea's biggest airline, will resume flights to Guam in August as it expects pent-up demand for the tourism spot that welcomes inoculated travelers without a quarantine, company officials said Monday.
Korean Air will provide one flight a week on the Incheon-Guam route beginning Aug. 5 following permission from the transport ministry, a company spokesperson said.
"The flight schedule can be adjusted depending on the number of vaccinated people and travel demand," the spokesperson said, noting online tickets are currently available.
U.S. territories like Guam and Saipan currently allow travelers vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca shots to forgo quarantine upon their arrival.
Korean Air's Guam route has been suspended for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with most of the international routes operated by local airlines.
The full-service carrier has been also mulling opening flights to popular tourism spots in the coming months as the nation's vaccination drive is gaining steam and the government is preparing to sign a quarantine-free "travel bubble" agreement with Guam, Saipan, Singapore and other nations.
As of Monday, more than 15 million people, or nearly 30 percent of the country's 51.3 million population, have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen's new EP breaks 1 million in sales
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
2 die after inhaling toxic gas in bathroom
-
N.K. resident voice concerns over Kim's weight loss
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay in 600s for 5th day as S. Korea readies for revamped distancing rules
-
Capital area to be under Level 2 with eased measures in new four-tier distancing scheme
-
New virus cases back under 500s ahead of implementation of eased distancing rules