Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning amid valuation pressure
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning amid increased valuation pressure after the key stock index closed at an all-time high the previous session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.12 points, or 0.28 percent, to trade at 3,293.72 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI finished the previous session at a record high of 3,302.84 points, fueled by a massive infrastructure package in the United States.
Auto and tech slump led the KOSPI's retreat.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics traded flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.56
Internet portal operator Naver shed 1.22 percent, while giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 0.35 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.23 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 0.48 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,131.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.45 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
-
Boy band Seventeen's new EP breaks 1 million in sales
-
BTS Japanese album tops weekly music chart in Japan
-
BTS sets new chart records in Japan with 'Butter,' new EP
-
BTS' 'Butter' extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 4 straight weeks
-
Coupang fire tragedy sparks public censure, boycott
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
-
2 die after inhaling toxic gas in bathroom
-
N.K. resident voice concerns over Kim's weight loss
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay in 600s for 5th day as S. Korea readies for revamped distancing rules
-
New virus cases back under 500s ahead of implementation of eased distancing rules
-
Capital area to be under Level 2 with eased measures in new four-tier distancing scheme